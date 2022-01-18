WVU adds George Washington’s Taran Fitzpatrick to 2022 class

WVU football has added another in-state product to its 2022 recruiting class.

Taran Fitzpatrick, a wide receiver/defensive back from George Washington High School, announced his commitment to join the Mountaineers on Tuesday. He is the third addition from the Mountain State to join the program in 2022.

“It has always been a dream of mine to commit and play college ball and today is that day,” Fitzpatrick wrote in a tweet. “With that being said I’m excited to announce I am committing to West Virginia University to continue my academic and athletic career.”

Fitzpatrick racked up 705 yards and nine touchdowns for George Washington in his senior season, according to MaxPreps. He was also a part of George Washington’s 2021 state championship basketball team.