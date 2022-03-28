MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia added to its depth at the linebacker position via the transfer portal on Monday, and the incoming student-athlete hails from one of the most-successful college football programs of the last decade.

Neal Brown stated last week that the Mountaineers planned on adding a linebacker through the portal during the offseason.

That linebacker is Jasir Cox, who spent the first four years of his collegiate career with NCAA D-I FCS power North Dakota State.

Cox, who finished last year as the Bison’s third-leading tackler, announced Monday afternoon via Twitter that he has committed to joining West Virginia. He entered the transfer portal in late February.

Cox has one year of eligibility remaining. He is listed as being 6 foot 1 inches tall, and weighing 209 pounds.

Cox started 14 games for North Dakota State last season, recording 58 total tackles, three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He also intercepted three passes.

A native of Kansas City, Missouri, Cox played on both defense and special teams while with NDSU. There, he won three national championships.

His quarterback for two of those national titles, current San Francisco 49ers teammate of former Mountaineer offensive lineman Colton McKivitz, Trey Lance, gave Cox a shoutout on social media following the announcement of his transfer to WVU.

Cox was named to the All-Missouri Valley Football Conference second team in 2021.

During his time with North Dakota State, Cox recorded 124 career total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, forced two fumbles, and 10 pass deflections.

His older brother, Jabril Cox, was a two-time All-American at NDSU before transferring to LSU for his senior season. He was later selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.