MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU’s 2024 class continues to add new members. On Saturday, running back Diore Hubbard out of Gahanna, Ohio, announced his commitment to the program.

“1000% committed,” he wrote on Twitter.

Hubbard had a record-setting year as a junior. He rushed for 2,365 yards and 20 touchdowns. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound ball carrier was a finalist for the Mr. Ohio Award.

The three-star running back selected West Virginia over other offers from programs like Kentucky, Boston College, Coastal Carolina, Ohio and James Madison.

Hubbard is the first running back to commit to the Mountaineers’ 2024 class and the fifth player from the Buckeye State. With Romanas Frederique flipping his commitment to Miami on Friday, Hubbard is the 17th player to commit to WVU’s 2024 class.