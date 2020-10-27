WVU alumna Bianca St. Georges earns Rookie of the year from Chicago Red Stars

Another Mountaineer alumna is making a major push on the professional pitch.

Former WVU and current Chicago Red Stars defender was named her team’s Rookie of the Year after her stellar first season in the Windy City.

St. Georges started all five matches in the 2020 Challenge Cup, scoring a goal and an assist in her professional debut. She finished the tournament with seven tackles, six clearances, six interceptions and a pair of blocks.

In the fall series, appeared in four matches with three starts and tallied 11 tackles, seven clearances and a block.

