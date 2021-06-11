WVU alumna Bianca St. Georges makes debut cap for Canada

Former West Virginia fullback Bianca St. Georges made her senior international debut on Friday for Canada in an international friendly with the Czech Republic.

St. Georges, a native of St. Felix de Valois, Quebec, was subbed on in place of Jayde Riviere in the 80th minute of a scoreless match. The scoreline remained goalless, as the two squads finished in a 0-0 draw.

Kadeisha Buchanan and Ashley Lawrence, two of St. Georges’s Mountaineer teammates, also earned caps in the friendly as starters. Lawrence, a midfielder, earned her 94th career cap for Canada, while Buchanan made her 102nd appearance on the back line.

“I think it was a hard-fought performance.”



St. Georges competes with the Chicago Red Stars of the NWSL after the club selected her in the third round of the 2019 NWSL College Draft. She made her professional debut in the NWSL Challenge Cup on June 28, 2020, and scored her first goal in the event’s semifinal against Sky Blue FC on July 23.

“As a centreback and being defensively-minded, I’m very happy that we got a clean sheet.”



St. Georges started 80 of her 81 appearances for Nikki Izzo-Brown’s West Virginia team, amassing nine goals as an outside back. She, along with Lawrence and Buchanan, was a piece of Izzo-Brown’s historic 2016 national runner-up squad which swept its Big 12 Conference slate.