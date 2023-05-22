MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Tyrin Bradley, a 6-3, 250-pound, junior defensive lineman from Lubbock, Texas, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from Abilene Christian. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Tyrin Bradley, Jr., DL, 6-3, 250, Lubbock, Texas/Monterey/Abilene Christian

2022 (So.)

  • Played for coach Keith Patterson at Abilene Christian
  • Earned All-WAC First Team honors
  • Helped Abilene Christian finish 7-4 and make an appearance in the WAC Championship Game
  • Saw action in 11 games and was used on 622 snaps
  • Second-leading tackler on the team with 49 tackles, including 19 unassisted tackles
  • Led the team in sacks (4.0), tackles for loss (10 1/2) and quarterback hurries (14)
  • Also had a forced fumble and a pass breakup
  • Tied season-high 10 tackles, including a tackle for loss and two quarterback hurries against Stephen F. Austin in the WAC Championship game
  • Finished with a sack, 1 1/2 tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries against Sam Houston State
  • Registered five tackles, a sack, 1 1/2 tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry against North Dakota
  • Had four tackles, including three unassisted, a sack, two tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry against Utah Tech
  • Finished with three tackles, including a sack, 1 1/2 tackles for loss and a forced fumble against Stephen F. Austin
  • Earned WAC Player of the Week honors after finishing with a season-high 10 tackles, including two tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry against Prairie View A&M
  • Had six tackles, including four solo stops, a tackle for loss and a pass breakup at Missouri
  • Registered five tackles and had two quarterback hurries against Lamar

2021 (Fr.)

  • Appeared in seven games and saw action on 93 plays
  • Finished with nine tackles, including seven solo stops, assisted on a sack and had a tackle for loss
  • Made his season debut against SMU
  • Season-high three tackles and assisted on a sack against Lamar
  • Had two tackles and assisted on a tackle for loss against UT Permian Basin
  • Finished with a solo tackle against Eastern Kentucky
  • Registered two tackles against Louisiana College

High School

  • Played for coach Wayne Hutchinson at Monterey High
  • Used at quarterback and defensive end
  • Saw action in eight games as a senior due to injuries, finishing with 30 tackles, including 15 unassisted tackles, eight sacks and 10 tackles for loss
  • Earned all-district honorable mention as a senior and all-district first team as a junior
  • As a junior, registered 50 tackles, including six sacks and 10 tackles for loss