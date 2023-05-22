MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Tyrin Bradley, a 6-3, 250-pound, junior defensive lineman from Lubbock, Texas, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from Abilene Christian. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Tyrin Bradley, Jr., DL, 6-3, 250, Lubbock, Texas/Monterey/Abilene Christian
2022 (So.)
- Played for coach Keith Patterson at Abilene Christian
- Earned All-WAC First Team honors
- Helped Abilene Christian finish 7-4 and make an appearance in the WAC Championship Game
- Saw action in 11 games and was used on 622 snaps
- Second-leading tackler on the team with 49 tackles, including 19 unassisted tackles
- Led the team in sacks (4.0), tackles for loss (10 1/2) and quarterback hurries (14)
- Also had a forced fumble and a pass breakup
- Tied season-high 10 tackles, including a tackle for loss and two quarterback hurries against Stephen F. Austin in the WAC Championship game
- Finished with a sack, 1 1/2 tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries against Sam Houston State
- Registered five tackles, a sack, 1 1/2 tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry against North Dakota
- Had four tackles, including three unassisted, a sack, two tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry against Utah Tech
- Finished with three tackles, including a sack, 1 1/2 tackles for loss and a forced fumble against Stephen F. Austin
- Earned WAC Player of the Week honors after finishing with a season-high 10 tackles, including two tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry against Prairie View A&M
- Had six tackles, including four solo stops, a tackle for loss and a pass breakup at Missouri
- Registered five tackles and had two quarterback hurries against Lamar
2021 (Fr.)
- Appeared in seven games and saw action on 93 plays
- Finished with nine tackles, including seven solo stops, assisted on a sack and had a tackle for loss
- Made his season debut against SMU
- Season-high three tackles and assisted on a sack against Lamar
- Had two tackles and assisted on a tackle for loss against UT Permian Basin
- Finished with a solo tackle against Eastern Kentucky
- Registered two tackles against Louisiana College
High School
- Played for coach Wayne Hutchinson at Monterey High
- Used at quarterback and defensive end
- Saw action in eight games as a senior due to injuries, finishing with 30 tackles, including 15 unassisted tackles, eight sacks and 10 tackles for loss
- Earned all-district honorable mention as a senior and all-district first team as a junior
- As a junior, registered 50 tackles, including six sacks and 10 tackles for loss