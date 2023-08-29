Rendering of the MAC Field Lounge in the southseast area of the south endzone at Milan Puskar Stadium. (Photo Credit: Mountaineer Athletic Club)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia football fans now have the chance to take in a Mountaineer football game unlike ever before.

West Virginia University and the Mountaineer Athletic Club (MAC) announced the launch of the MAC Field Lounge for the upcoming football season on Tuesday. The MAC Field Lounge will be located in the southeast area of the south endzone of Milan Puskar Stadium, and will serve as a hospitality space on the field.

In the rendering released by the MAC, the space will have multiple couches, high-top seating areas, and space to socialize on the turf of Mountaineer Field. It will be situated in the endzone opposite Ruby Memorial Hospital, near the area where the team runs out of the locker room ahead of each game. The Field Lounge will offer beer and wine sales, and other refreshment and snack options.

West Virginia is scheduled to play six home football games this fall, beginning with the home opener on Sept. 9 against Duquesne, followed by the Backyard Brawl’s return to Morgantown the following week.

According to the Mountaineer Athletic Club, Summit-level ($75K) annual donors will receive six passes, and Black Diamond ($50K) annual donors will receive four passes. Donors part of the Almost Heaven Society will receive a predetermined number of passes, ranging from two to eight, based on their level of donations.

Those interested in donating to the Mountaineer Athletic Club, or looking for more information on the MAC Field Lounge, are instructed to email the Mountaineer Athletic Club at MAC@mail.WVU.edu, or call the organization at 304-293-2294.