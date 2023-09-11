Mountaineers roll in the rain against Duquesne – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast Remember this name: Hudson Clement. The former prep standout at Martinsburg burst onto the collegiate scene with a trio of touchdowns in West Virginia's 56-17 win over Duquesne. After the game, Clement was put on scholarship. In this edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, we react to the action (and that lengthy rain delay), and hear from Clement and head coach Neal Brown.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia university football announced its players of the week from the Duquesne game on Monday afternoon.

These are the awards:

Offensive Lineman – LT Wyatt Milum

Special Teams – Michael Hayes

Defensive – NT Mike Lockhart

Offensive – WR Hudson Clement

Juice Award – P Ronan Swope

Blue Collar Award – DT Eddie Vesterinen

Scout Offense – RB DJ Oliver and RT Johnny Williams IV

Scout Defense – S Christion Stokes

Special Teams – LB Donald Brandel