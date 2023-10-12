MANHATTAN, Kan. – Due to inclement weather expected in the Manhattan area, the West Virginia University women’s soccer team’s match against Kansas State on Thursday night at Buser Family Park will now start at 6 p.m. ET.
The match, originally slated for 8 p.m., will be broadcast live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, while live stats are available at WVUsports.com.
