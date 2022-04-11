Everything you need to know ahead of West Virginia's meeting on the diamond against Penn State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Winners of each of its last five, West Virginia looks to stay hot.

The Mountaineers hit the road for the first time in more than a week, as they head north to Penn State to take on the Nittany Lions, Tuesday.

It’s a matchup of two teams heading in opposite directions at this point in the year.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tuesday’s meeting between the Mountaineers and the Nittany Lions.

WVU at Penn State baseball game information

Dates: April 12

Location: Medlar Field at Lubrano Park in State College, Pennsylvania

WVU record: 20-10

Penn State record: 12-17

All-time series: Penn State leads 70-43 since 1904

Last meeting: WVU won 3-2 at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Stream: Big Ten Plus

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network

WVU probable starter: RHP Tyler Strechay (0-0, 4.15 ERA)

Penn State probable starter: RHP Tommy Molsky (0-4, 5.76 ERA)

Home sweep home for WVU baseball – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast Randy Mazey’s squad has won five of its first six games in the Big 12 after wrapping up its first sweep in the league since 2016. As it stands after the weekend, the Mountaineers are in first place — but with a slight asterisk. Right fielder Austin Davis blasted the WVU offense from the leadoff spot, logging eight hits over the three games as the Mountaineer offense put up 22 runs on the Baylor Bears in Morgantown. A tough test looms on the other end, though, as the top-10 Oklahoma State Cowboys travel to Morgantown. In the latest episode of the Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, Ryan Decker and Sam Coniglio break down all three games of WVU’s sweep over Baylor and take a look at the state of the squad as it enters the second half of its season. Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.

WVU baseball vs Penn State matchup preview

West Virginia and Penn State are trending in different directions.

The Mountaineers have won five in a row, and 10 of their last 12, overall. Penn State, on the other hand, has dropped three-straight weekend series, and is just 5-8 dating back to March 20.

WVU has won back-to-back Big 12 series. Randy Mazey’s club finished off a sweep of Big 12 foe Baylor on Sunday, which marked the team’s first sweep of a Big 12 team since 2016.

Austin Davis is heating up at the right time for the Mountaineers. Davis hit for a .688 average (11-for-16) in four games last week, and was named Big 12 Player of the Week on Monday.

The senior outfielder is now third on the team in batting average (.323), and is second in the conference in stolen bases (19).

Penn State is led, offensively, by Matt Wood. The junior catcher is hitting for a .396 average, with a team-best 40 hits, five home runs, and 24 runs batted in.

At just 4.34 runs per game, the Nittany Lions are scoring two and a half fewer runs per game than the Mountaineers (6.97).

Redshirt sophomore Tyler Strechay earns his third start of the year. He most recently started last week against Marshall, when he threw just two innings, and gave up just one run on three hits. Prior to that, he last started a game on the bump on March 8 against Rider.

Penn State starter Tommy Molsky has struggled this year. He has yet to win any of his four decisions, and has given up four or more runs four times.

So far this season, the Mountaineers are 2-3 against Big Ten teams this season.

This is the first of two scheduled meetings between the two clubs this season. They will meet later this month, on Wednesday April 27, at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark.