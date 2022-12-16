The Mountaineer Ticket Office has announced a special holiday ticket offer for upcoming men’s and women’s basketball home games, wrestling matches and gymnastics meets at the WVU Coliseum.

Tickets for the men’s basketball game against Stony Brook (Dec. 22) will be available for $5. Tickets for WVU’s Big 12 Conference matchups with Iowa State (Feb. 8) and Oklahoma State (Feb. 20) will be available for just $10.

Tickets for any remaining women’s basketball home game this season will be available for just $3.

Also, tickets for any remaining home wrestling match this season and all gymnastics meets will be available for just $3.

Tickets for the upcoming women’s basketball, wrestling and gymnastics events will be fee free during this special limited time offer at WVUGAME.com.

These special, limited time, offers will be available at WVUGAME.com from Monday, Dec. 19 at 12:00 a.m. to Thursday, Dec. 22 at 11:59 p.m.

On Friday, Dec. 23, tickets for both games will return to their regular prices.