WVU football helmet with signage of the Big 12 Conference (PHOTO: Anjelica Trinone/Gold and Blue Nation)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University Athletics Communications Office was honored by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA), capturing 15 awards for Excellence in Publications and Digital Design, including 11 best in the nation awards.

The 15 publications and digital design awards WVU received from CoSIDA rank as the second-most earned among Division I schools in 2021-22.

Earning best in the nation awards for posters were baseball, men’s basketball and football. For media guides, gymnastics and men’s soccer were judged best in the nation, while the women’s basketball, football, gymnastics and men’s soccer guides all earned best covers. WVU’s football game notes earned best in the nation in the fall game notes category.

WVU’s football game program, rowing poster, baseball media guide, volleyball media guide and women’s soccer guide all earned second best in the nation in their respective categories.

The WVU Athletics Communications Office has earned 79 awards from CoSIDA since 2018.

Additionally, Bryan Messerly, Associate Athletics Director for Communications, was honored with a 25-year award by CoSIDA.