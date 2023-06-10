Reed Chumley, an All-Southland Conference infielder, announced his commitment to the West Virginia baseball team Friday evening. He becomes the first collegiate player to commit to WVU via the transfer portal since the end of the season.

Chumley, who led his conference with a .392 batting average this season, was voted as a second team All-SLC third baseman. He also led the conference in slugging percentage (.722) and OPS (1.180), while ranking third in the league with 19 doubles and tied for fifth with 11 home runs. Chumley reportedly pieced together one of the best offensive seasons in his program’s history.

The junior infielder completed his second season with the Houston Christian University Huskies. Chumley struggled in his first year with the team in 2022, hitting for just a .189 average and eight extra-base hits. But he turned things around this spring, raising his batting average by more than 200 points, doubling his RBI production, and nearly quadrupling his extra-base hit numbers.

In 40 games played this year, Chumley racked up 19 multi-hit games and totaled four hits in a game on four different occasions. He also improved his fielding this year, cutting down on his errors and raising his fielding percentage by 30 points.

Chumley is also no stranger to Monongalia County Ballpark. He played in the MLB Draft league with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers last summer, and is currently playing with the Williamsport Crosscutters this year. He has a career .318 batting average in the MLB Draft League, and defensively has seen time at first, second, and third base.

Six-time MLB All-Star Lance Berkman has been Chumley’s head coach for the past two seasons.

The 6-1, 205-pound infielder hails from Cypress, Texas. He bats and throws right-handed.