WVU baseball adds Dayton doubleheader

The West Virginia University baseball team has added two games against Dayton on Sunday, May 16, at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown.

The doubleheader is scheduled for a 12 p.m. ET, start time, with Game 2 set to begin approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of Game 1.

Fans with tickets to Sunday’s originally-scheduled contest against Miami (Ohio) may use them for valid entry into both games of the twin bill. Refunds also are available by calling the Mountaineer Ticket Office at 1-800-WVU-GAME.

Additionally, fans are reminded to check the WVU baseball Twitter page for updates on limited player/guest-returned tickets prior to every home game. If those are made available to the general public, they also will be released for purchase starting three hours before first pitch at Gate A. Any available tickets can be purchased on a first-come, first-serve basis and are priced at $7.

Dayton is led by fourth-year coach Jayson King. The Flyers are 18-23 on the season, including 8-4 in Atlantic 10 play. The squad was originally slated to take on VCU in a four-game series, from May 14-16, in Richmond, Virginia, before the matchup was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

Junior infielder Benjamin Blackwell leads the Flyers with a .359 average at the plate this spring, while senior infielder Riley Tirotta paces the club in home runs (12) and RBI (45). On the mound, senior left-handed pitcher Hunter Wolfe is 4-4 with a 3.48 ERA in 10 starts in 2021. He has fired a team-best 78 strikeouts in 62.0 innings of work.

The Mountaineers begin the home weekend with a two-game series against Miami (Ohio), beginning tonight at 6:30 p.m. The two teams battle again on Saturday, with first pitch set for 4 p.m. Saturday is Senior Day, as the Mountaineers honor five, senior student-athletes prior to the game.

For more information on the Mountaineers, follow @WVUBaseball on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.