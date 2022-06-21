Big 12 logo on baseball on Wagner Field and Mon. County Ballpark (PHOTO: Jamie Green)

Future WVU left-hander was dominant on the mound as a high school senior this spring

Prep Baseball Report announced its Player of the Year for each of the 50 states in the United States on Tuesday.

Morgantown High School’s Aaron Jamison was named the top player in West Virginia. He hit for a .396 average during as a high school junior this spring, and blasted a state-best 14 home runs.

Jamison is part of the 2024 recruiting class, meaning he’ll join officially Randy Mazey’s club next fall, but won’t appear in a regular season game for the Mountaineers until the ’24 campaign.

He wasn’t the only future Mountaineer to be honored by Prep Baseball Report.

WVU’s 2023 recruiting class member, and Portville, New York native, Maxx Yehl has been named the top player in the state of New York.

Yehl is a pitcher, who is described as having a fastball that can currently top out at 91-92 miles per hour. He entered the 2022 high school baseball season as the No. 4 player in the state of New York, and the No. 44 pitcher in the country, according to Prep Baseball Report.

Yehl is listed at 6-foot-6, 215 pounds, and is a left-handed pitcher.

He put together an impressive season on the mound as a high school senior this spring.

Yehl pitched to a perfect 9-0 record, and a masterful 0.93 ERA. He allowed just 17 hits in 45 1/3 innings pitched, and struck out 106 batters.

Yehl also hit 19 extra-base hits at the plate this season.