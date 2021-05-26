WVU baseball gets quick revenge crack at Texas in Big 12 Tournament

West Virginia baseball walked right into the Big 12 Tournament’s double-elimination competition on Tuesday night, earning a date with the top-seeded Texas Longhorns on Wednesday night in Oklahoma State.

The No. 8 Mountaineers are looking for some payback against Texas after making a trip to Austin over the weekend, dropping two out of three in the final series of the regular season. Randy Mazey has a good feeling about this one, however, as he’ll have his ace Jackson Wolf (5-5, 3.26 ERA) on the mound.

The lefty All-Big 12 second teamer started the series opener on Thursday and earned his fifth win of the season in a back-and-forth battle with the Longhorns. Wolf threw 106 pitches in 5.1 innings, striking out four Longhorns while allowing three earned runs on six hits.

Mazey once again expects his ace to get his pitch count into triple digits in order to save some bullpen arms for the rest of the tournament.

He is slated to face Texas ace and Big 12 Pitcher of the Year Ty Madden once again. Madden took the loss in the first matchup after six innings on the mound, permitting four earned runs on seven hits, adding nine strikeouts and a walk.

This is likely the best possible matchup for the Mountaineers, if the subsequent two contests are at all telling. WVU lost both of the next two contests by double-digits, mustering just five runs, while allowing 26.

The winner of this contest will square off against the winner of the No. 5 Oklahoma/No. 4 Oklahoma State clash, which takes place after their contest, at 8:30 p.m. ET. The losers of those contests will face in an elimination game at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Wednesday’s contests will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, while the Thursday clashes will be shown on ESPNU.