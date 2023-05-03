Mountaineer fans stand and cheer following JJ Wetherholt’s homer vs. Pitt. WVU won the game 10-0. (Photo by Anjelica Trinone)

With six more home games left in the regular season, could the record be broken again?

GRANVILLE, W.Va. — For the first time in WVU baseball history, more than 4,000 fans attended a regular season home game.

A regular season program record 4,070 fans watched WVU beat Pitt 10-0 in mercy rule fashion Wednesday at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark.

That turnstile tally ranks third all-time in program history. Only the 2019 NCAA regional games against Fordham (program-record 4,355) and Duke (4,258 fans) drew more people to the ballpark.

The previous regular season record was set on April 13, 2019, when 3,494 watched WVU play Texas Tech at Monongalia County Ballpark. Wednesday’s win over Pitt marked the first time that WVU admitted more than 4,000 spectators to a regular season baseball home game.

Now, a new question looms: with six home games remaining, is this regular season record, set against a rival, safe?

According to Jasmine Werninger, WVU’s assistant director of athletics marketing, only standing room tickets remain for this weekend’s series against Oklahoma, as well as the following series against Texas Tech.

“We’re at standing room only for the rest of the season, but that’s a good problem to have for us,” Werninger told Gold and Blue Nation before the Pitt game. “It’s so exciting to watch, and these guys are having a great time out there.”

West Virginia will entertain Oklahoma Friday, Saturday and Sunday for a three-game conference set at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark. All games will stream live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

WVU (34-11, 11-4) enters the weekend with a 1.5 game lead in the Big 12 standings.