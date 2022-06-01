More than 52,000 fans supported Randy Mazey’s team at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Records continue to fall following a historic season for WVU baseball.

The Mountaineers announced Wednesday that they shattered their single-season attendance record in 2022. More than 52,000 fans attended games during the program’s 127th season and its eighth season occupying Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark.

The Old Gold and Blue welcomed 52,671 fans to the ballpark during their 23-game home schedule. WVU posted a 17-6 record in those contests, including an 8-4 mark against conference opponents.

WVU averaged 2,290 fans per home game this spring, which is also a program record.

That is also the best in team history!



Prev: 1,972/gm (2019) — Ryan Decker (@RyanDecker_) June 1, 2022

The team’s previous high mark of 49,299 was set in 2019. The Mountaineers hosted an NCAA Regional that spring, playing 25 total home games. They also set a single-game attendance record of 4,355 fans during the Regional opener on May 31, 2019.

WVU went 18-7 at its home diamond that spring.

The Mountaineers made program history in several other categories in their 10th season under skipper Randy Mazey. WVU also shattered its single-season steals record and posted 14 Big 12 wins for the first time as a member of the league.

West Virginia’s season concluded last week when it dropped a pair of games at the conference tournament. It was omitted from the NCAA Tournament’s 64-team field Monday.