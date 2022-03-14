MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – School work is out of sight and out of mind for a week, and the West Virginia University baseball team (9-5) is hitting the road for a five-game spring break road trip to North Carolina.

The Mountaineers, who most recently split a doubleheader on Friday against Ohio State, will begin that road trip by taking on two different opponents inside the home ballpark of the famed Durham Bulls.

While West Virginia has squared off against Duke in the past few seasons, it’s been nearly 50 years since the Mountaineers were on the same diamond as the High Point Panthers.

Here’s everything you need to know about West Virginia’s upcoming mid-week games:

West Virginia (9-5) vs Duke (9-7, 1-2 ACC) game information

Date: March 15, 2022

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina

Where to watch: ACC Network Extra

Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

All-time series: Duke leads 8-3 since 1930

Last meeting: Duke defeated WVU 4-0 in Granville during the NCAA Tournament

West Virginia (9-5) vs High Point (4-13) game information

Date: March 16, 2022

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina

Where to watch: ESPN+

Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

All-time series: High Point leads 7-3 since 1960

Last meeting: High Point won both games of a doubleheader on March 10, 1973.

Series preview

West Virginia will play away from home for the first time since March 6.

The Mountaineers and Blue Devils last met on the diamond as part of the Morgantown Regional during the 2019 NCAA Tournament. Duke shutout West Virginia 4-0 in the contest, which marked Alek Manoah’s last appearance for WVU.

Duke enters the mid-week slate coming off a series loss against ACC rival Virginia over the weekend. The Blue Devils are in the midst of a 15-game home stand.

Duke is 5-4 in the month of March.

The Blue Devils are being led at the plate by junior catcher Chad Knight, who boasts a team-best .396 average and 21 hits. He is the only Duke hitter with a batting average above .300.

West Virginia, however, has five hitters who are hitting at a .300 clip or better.

Comparing Duke to WVU, the Mountaineers hit for a better average as a unit, but the Blue Devils have 16 more extra-base hits.

Meanwhile, High Point is enduring a five-game losing streak. It’s the second time this season that the Panthers have lost at least five in a row. They’re coming off a three-game sweep at the hands of Kentucky.

Sophomore infielder Peyton Carr paces the Panthers with a .276 average and 16 hits. As a unit, High Point owns a team batting average of just .200, and a team earned run average of 7.70.

By comparison, that is more than two runs higher than Duke (5.07) and over three runs higher than West Virginia’s 4.35 ERA.

First pitch of both games is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET. The Mountaineers are also set to play a three-game series at Campbell, beginning Friday at 6 p.m.