Mountaineers block two field goals, keep winning streak alive at TCU – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia football team and its fans received welcomed news Sunday afternoon, via social media.
WVU announced that safety Aubrey Burks has been discharged from the local hospital in Fort Worth, Texas, and is walking under his own power.
Burks sustained his injury midway through the second quarter of Saturday night’s road victory over TCU. Burks received medical attention for roughly eight minutes on the field before being transported to a local hospital. He left the field via the medical cart, and had a brace around his neck.
West Virginia has not disclosed his exact injury, though Neal Brown said reports on Burks were positive following the game. According to the team, Burks was held in Fort Worth overnight for further evaluation.
Injuries to Burks and linebacker Trey Lathan proved to be rallying points for the Mountaineers, especially for players on defense.
West Virginia is idle this week, and is next in action on Thursday, Oct. 12 at Houston.