by: Jamie Green
Posted: May 20, 2023 / 09:38 AM EDT
Updated: May 20, 2023 / 09:38 AM EDT
While only officially declared a national holiday in 1971, the first known Memorial Day took place in 1866, a year after the Civil War.
Pin frogs were developed in Japan where they’re called “kenzan.” They’re used in ikebana, a Japanese art form of arranging flowers.
It’s important to keep dogs cool when it’s hot out, not just so they’re comfortable, but to prevent heatstroke, which is often fatal.