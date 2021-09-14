WVU Coliseum mask policy for Mountaineer Invitational

The following information will assist fans and staff attending the Mountaineer Invitational hosted by the WVU volleyball team on Thursday, Sept. 16 and Friday, Sept. 17 at the WVU Coliseum.

In accordance with updated WVU policy effective Sept. 13, all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear a mask in all WVU System buildings and facilities through Oct. 6, which includes the WVU Coliseum.

Everyone entering the WVU Coliseum must wear a mask properly above the nose and keep it on while inside with the exception when eating and drinking.

This requirement will remain in place through Oct. 6 or until the University determines new guidance is warranted based on continued monitoring of factors including state, local and campus COVID-19 data. The University will be particularly focused on the vaccination rates of students and employees and the hospitalization rates across the state.



As the Coliseum will return to normal operations WVU strongly encourages all fans to be vaccinated. A COVID-19 vaccination is the single-most important and successful tool to protect fans from the virus and its many variants. Increased vaccination rates, coupled with proven preventative measures such as masks, physical distancing, self-symptom monitoring, COVID-19 testing and good personal hygiene (e.g. handwashing and hand sanitizer), are the proven tools fans can use to fight COVID-19 and the spread of the disease to others.



All fans should self-evaluate prior to game day or before arriving at the WVU Coliseum. Fans who might be sick or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should stay home and contact a physician.



The athletics department, in conjunction with local, state and University officials will continue monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and make changes to the WVU Coliseum protocols, if needed, based on current health conditions.

