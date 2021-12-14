WVU commit Marchiol named MaxPreps Arizona High School Player of the Year

WVU’s quarterback commit for the 2022 class had a storybook season as a senior — and the epilogue keeps getting longer.
Nicco Marchiol was named the MaxPreps Arizona High School Football Player of the Year on Tuesday, a day ahead of the start of the early signing period. He finished his career at Hamilton with an 11-1 season, but fell in the state semifinals.
Marchiol, a four-star prospect and a top-five recruit in Arizona, threw for 2,429 yards and 35 touchdowns in his final campaign. He also added 286 rushing yards and six scores on the ground.
This honor comes a week after Marchiol was given his first such nod, as he was named the Gatorade Arizona Football Player of the Year on Dec. 7.
Standing 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighing 216 pounds, the Chandler, Ariz. native gave his commitment to Neal Brown and the Mountaineers in June.