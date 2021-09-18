WVU commit Nicco Marchiol leads massive comeback to knock off No. 7 Bishop Gorman

One of Neal Brown’s top gets for the class of 2022 is making headlines across the country after leading the Hamilton Huskies (AZ) to a massive comeback in the final minute of an upset against No. 7 Bishop Gorman (NV) on Friday night.

With just over a minute to go, Hamilton trailed Bishop Gorman by 17 points. The Huskies scored a field goal, recovered an onside kick, scored a touchdown, then recovered another onside kick to give themselves a chance to tie the game. With eight seconds left, Marchiol found NIck Switzer through the air, who punched the ball in for a touchdown to bring it within one.

Hamilton opted to keep its offense on the field for the two-point conversion. With the pocket collapsing, Marchiol rolled right and dashed into the end zone to give Hamilton the go-ahead points.

UNBELIEVABLE. Nicco Marchiol leads Hamilton in a comeback for the ages!

18 points in :57!

Field goal

Onside kick

TD pass

Onside kick

TD pass

2 point conversion.



FINAL: @HuskiesGridiron 25, Bishop Gorman 24@MarchiolNicco #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/H9ZmsBvju9 — Who's Next (@WhosNextHS) September 18, 2021

According to MaxPreps, Marchiol finished 15-for-22 with 140 yards and three touchdowns.

The four-star prospect as rated by ESPN is a consensus top-five prospect in the state of Arizona. He committed to the Mountaineers on June 21, and is the second-highest rated prospect in WVU’s 2022 class as rated by 247Sports.