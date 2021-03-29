WVU concludes round two at The Hootie at Bulls Bay

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Junior Kurtis Grant shot 2-under-par on Monday, while sophomore Trent Tipton remains in the top 20 after 36 holes of competition for the West Virginia University golf team at The Hootie at Bulls Bay in Awendaw, South Carolina.

The Mountaineers shot even par on Monday to move up one spot in the team standings to ninth place at 3-over-par for the tournament. On Monday’s 18 holes, WVU tied for the fifth-best round in the 16-team field.

WVU is two shots behind Wisconsin and three strokes behind Purdue. The Mountaineers rank ahead of Marquette, Kansas, South Carolina, Iowa State, Kentucky, Wichita State and Louisiana Tech.

Grant, a native of Herndon, Virginia, recorded four birdies to post a team-best 70 on Monday. He now stands at 3-over-par after 36 holes.

Tipton, a native of Orient, Ohio, is tied for 17th place heading into Tuesday’s final round. Tipton, who recorded three birdies on Monday, shot even par on Monday and is at 1-under par for the tournament.

Seniors Logan Perkins (Locust Grove, Ga.) and Mark Goetz (Greensburg, Pa.) each shot 1-over-par on Monday. Perkins, who posted four birdies Monday, stands at even par for the tournament, while Goetz is 1-over-par. Goetz added three birdies in round two.

“We had another solid day today,” coach Sean Covich said. “Kurtis Grant had a really nice bounce back round from day one. Logan Perkins and Mark Goetz played steady again, and I can’t say enough about how good Trent Tipton has been for us all spring really. Trent has worked hard and improved since his freshman season. It’s great to watch him play well.”

Freshman Jackson Davenport (Austin, Texas) shot three strokes better than Sunday, coming in at 5-over-par, including an eagle on the par 5 sixth hole.

Freshman Will Stakel (Peachtree Corners, Ga.) competed as an individual and shot a 77 today, also three strokes better than Sunday’s opening round.

The third and final round of The Hootie at Bulls Bay begins at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

“We will need another good day tomorrow,” Covich said. “We’ve been close to some real low rounds out there. I’m looking forward to seeing us perform on the final day.”