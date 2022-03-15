WVU starting cornerback Nicktroy Fortune is moving on from the program, according to his Twitter account.

Fortune announced in a tweet on Tuesday that he has entered the transfer portal after playing three seasons with the Mountaineers. He becomes the second cornerback to hit the portal after Daryl Porter Jr. made the decision in February. He is also the third starter to leave the program in the last month after the departure of linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo.

The Georgia native appeared in 46 games for the Mountaineers, but his 2021 campaign was cut short after he suffered a season-ending injury against TCU on Oct. 23. He wraps up his career after racking up 76 total tackles and an interception across his three-year career.

WVU begins its spring football practice on March 22.