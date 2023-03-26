West Virginia University logo inside of state outline as decor inside of new training facility for WVU Athletics (Photo: Jamie Green)

Morgantown, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team (11-6, 1-3 Big 12) fell to No. 14 Texas, 5-2, on Sunday afternoon in Austin, Texas.

West Virginia fell behind, 1-0, after the Longhorns (14-3, 5-1 Big 12) claimed the doubles point.

No. 41 Charlotte Chavatipon and Sabina Zeynalova defeated sophomore/senior pair Camilla Bossi and Ting-Pei Chang, 6-3.

Sophomore Michaela Kucharova and junior Momoko Nagato fell, 4-6, to Marlee Zein and Nicole Khirin to put Texas on the board, before redshirt freshman Maja Dodik and sophomore Tatiana Lipatova’s doubles matchup went unfinished.

During singles play, Texas went on a 6-0 run to claim the match. Bossi, Nagato, Lipatova, Kucharova, Chang and Dodik all suffered losses in two sets to the Longhorns.

Doubles Results

#41 Charlotte Chavatipon / Sabina Zeynalova (Texas) def. Camilla Bossi / Ting-Pei Chang (WVU), 6-3

#48 Marlee Zein / Nicole Khirin (Texas) def. Momoko Nagato / Michaela Kucharova (WVU), 6-4

Pei-Ju Hsieh / Maja Dodik (WVU) vs. Malaika Rapolu / Nicole Rivkin (Texas), 4-4 (unfinished)

Singles Results

#76 Nicole Khirin (Texas) def. Camilla Bossi (WVU), 6-3, 6-0

#110 Sabina Zeynalova (Texas) def. Ting-Pei Chang (WVU), 6-2, 6-1

#66 Charlotte Chavatipon (Texas) def. Michaela Kucharova (WVU), 6-2, 6-0

Malaika Rapolu (Texas) def. Momoko Nagato (WVU), 6-2, 6-1

Nicole Rivkin (Texas) def. Maja Dodik (WVU), 6-3, 6-1

Marlee Zein (Texas) def. Tatiana Lipatova (WVU), 6-1, 6-1

Looking Ahead

West Virginia travels to Oklahoma for a pair of dual matches, on March 31 – April 2. Starting off in Norman, WVU is set for a matchup against No. 21 Oklahoma, on Friday, March 31 at 6 p.m. ET. To conclude the road swing, the Mountaineers make their way to Stillwater to play No. 15 Oklahoma State, on Sunday, April 2, at 1 p.m.