WVU, Duquesne agree on schedule change

The West Virginia University women’s soccer team’s nonconference match against Duquesne is now scheduled for Sunday, August 29, at 5 p.m. ET.

The contest, originally scheduled for Sunday, September 5, at 1 p.m., will still take place at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. The Mountaineers and Dukes are set to meet for the 12th time in program history and first time since 2019 this season, with WVU holding a 9-0-2 lead in the all-time series.

West Virginia kicks off its 26th season of competition on Thursday, August 19, at 5 p.m., hosting Buffalo at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.

