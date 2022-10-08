Freshman striker Caldeira nets brace as WVU finally gets on the board in the SBC

West Virginia finally broke through, and it did it in a big way.

An early brace by Marcus Caldeira gave the Mountaineers their first scores in the Sun Belt Conference and helped set up a 4-0 road victory over Old Dominion. The win is WVU’s first in the league after four matches.

Caldeira’s brace was sealed within 14 minutes of the opening kick. He recorded his first career goal in the ninth minute after cleaning up a rebound from point-blank range. Five minutes later, Adam Burchell set Caldeira up for a breakaway chance and he dribbled around goalkeeper Michael Statham to give himself an open net.

Statham left the game after the score with an injury and was replaced by Domenic Hankle, who played the remaining 76 minutes of the match.

Burchell added to the lead with his first goal of the campaign when he chipped Hankle from outside the penalty box in the 49th minute. 10 minutes later, Dyon Dromers scored his first goal of the season, capitalizing on a disoriented ODU defense during a WVU corner kick.

West Virginia’s first victory in the league breaks a six-game winless streak dating back to Sept. 6. The Mountaineers had lost five of their previous six games prior to Saturday.

WVU now sits third in the league with five points. Elsewhere in the Sun Belt, Marshall took the top spot with eight points after its 3-1 victory over South Carolina.

WVU also rockets up the Sun Belt scoring column with its four goals in conference play. The Mountaineers rise from dead last to a tie for fourth in the nine-team league.

Dan Stratford’s squad returns home for its next match on Tuesday when the Mountaineers host Lehigh. Kickoff at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET.