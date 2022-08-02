UNITED SOCCER COACHES RANKINGS: https://wvusports.co/2KsHjSS

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s soccer team was placed at No. 6 in the preseason United Soccer Coaches Rankings, the organization announced on Tuesday.

It marks the Mountaineers’ highest preseason ranking in program history.

Defending National Champion Clemson tops the list, while Georgetown and Washington sit at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 5 Oregon State round out the top five, ahead of WVU.

Along with West Virginia, new Sun Belt Conference foe Kentucky checked in at No. 8, while Marshall was voted No. 14. Additionally, Georgia State received votes.

The Mountaineers finished at No. 8 in last season’s final United Soccer Coaches poll, which was good for the highest mark to end a year in program history. In all, the squad went 12-3-6 and reached the NCAA Quarterfinals for the first time since 1981.

WVU, which is set to return eight starters and 14 lettermen from the 2021 squad, opens the season on Thursday, Aug. 25, against Robert Morris. Kickoff at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET.