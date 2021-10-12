WVU enters second day of Big 12 Match Play Championship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Fifth-year senior Logan Perkins and junior Trent Tipton each picked up a victory to lead the West Virginia University golf team in the first day of the Big 12 Match Play Championship at The Clubs at Houston Oaks in Hockley, Texas.

In the afternoon session, No. 11-ranked Texas Tech defeated the Mountaineers, 5-1-0. WVU’s victory came from Perkins, who never trailed in his match and secured a victory over Andy Lopez, 4&3.

In the morning session, No. 1-ranked Oklahoma defeated West Virginia 4-1-1. WVU’s victory came from Tipton, who never trailed in his match and secured a victory over All-American Patrick Welch, 4&2. True freshman Max Green won the final hole to tie All-American Logan McAllister and earn a tie for the Mountaineers.

“We had close matches today,” coach Sean Covich said. “Obviously, a tough one to open with the No. 1-ranked team in the country, but we showed we are a much better team than this time last year.

“I was impressed with Max Green, a true freshman who took both of his matches all 18 holes against some of the best players in the world. Oli Ménard showed me a lot with some clutch play down the stretch in the match vs. Texas Tech. Logan Perkins had a nice bounce back win, making eight birdies in 15 holes. Trent Tipton played outstanding this morning, never losing a hole in his opening match. Mark and Kurtis were both so close to having great days. Tomorrow, we need to play well again as Kansas is the No. 9-ranked team in the country.”

Day two of the Big 12 Match Play Championship begins Tuesday morning. In the morning session, the Mountaineers will square off against Kansas State before taking on No. 9-ranked Kansas in the afternoon session.

At the Georgia State Invitational in Duluth, Georgia, three Mountaineers competed as individuals. Sophomore Jackson Davenport shot 4-under-par in the second round and sits tied for 12th place with rounds of 74-68=142 (-2). Freshman Todd Duncan is tied for 25th at 1-over-par with rounds of 71-74=145. Sophomore Will Stakel shot rounds of 76-73=149 and is tied for 42nd at 5-over-par. The final 18 holes will take place Tuesday morning.

“I’m also proud of Jackson Davenport’s play in Georgia with a second round 68 to climb the leaderboard,” Covich added. “Todd Duncan and Will Stakel showed some good play as well. Good luck to them in the final round tomorrow at Georgia State.”

Results for both tournaments will be available at Golfstat.com.

No. 1 Oklahoma defeated No. 8 West Virginia, 4-1-1

Max Green (WVU) tied Logan McAllister (OU)

Jaxon Dowell (OU) def. Mark Goetz (WVU), 1UP

Chris Gotterup (OU) def. Olivier Ménard (WVU), 6&4

Stephen Campbell Jr. (OU) def. Logan Perkins (WVU), 4&3

Trent Tipton (WVU) def. Patrick Welch (OU), 4&2

Drew Goodman (OU) def. Kurtis Grant (WVU), 3&2

No. 4 Texas Tech defeated No. 8 West Virginia, 5-1-0

Baard Skogen (TT) def. Max Green (WVU), 2UP

Kyle Hogan (TT) def. Mark Goetz (WVU), 1UP

Ludvig Aberg (TT) def. Olivier Ménard (WVU), 1UP

Calum Scott (TT) def. Trent Tipton (WVU), 6&4

Garrett Martin (TT) def. Kurtis Grant (WVU), 4&2

Logan Perkins (WVU) def. Andy Lopez (TT), 4&3