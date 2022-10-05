MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia women’s volleyball is still searching for a Big 12 win after falling to Kansas State in straight sets at home on Wednesday, 25-22, 28-26 and 25-18.

The youthful Mountaineer squad was competitive in all three sets, but the Wildcats came out on top to sweep their hosts. They even finished the third and final set on a 13-1 run to seal the win.

“We just make too many mistakes and we can’t self-destruct,” said WVU coach Reed Sunahara. “I thought we played good in the first two sets up until 20-22, and after that, I mean, we just made mistakes and we didn’t take care of the ball, and that’s going to hurt us down the stretch no matter who we play in the Big 12.”

Sunahara hoped his team would cut down on hitting errors and focus on ball security after his team’s first defeat in the league slate. While WVU had shown some improvement in the two games since, the Mountaineers’ .075 hitting percentage was its lowest of conference play, and the second-lowest for the season.

Sydney Bolding led K-State with 11.5 points in the win, while Elena Baka (9.5) and Kadye Fernholz (9.0) trailed right behind.

Adrian Ell paced WVU with 14.5 points on 13 kills, while Bailey Miller recorded 9.5 points. That duo has been a routine force for WVU, but Sunahara hopes to see some more consistency from the rest of his team.

“Once we can get that to where everyone is playing at the same level, I think we can be a lot better,” Sunahara said.

The schedule doesn’t get any easier for West Virginia. The Mountaineers next host No. 17 Baylor on Saturday to kick off the rest of its gauntlet October slate.

“It’s not going to change in the match if we don’t change in practice, so that’s the message,” Sunahara said. “So we’ve got to get back to work tomorrow and figure some things out, how we can score more points and limit our opponents from scoring more points.”

First serve between the Mountaineers and the Lady Bears is set for 1 p.m. ET on Saturday and it will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.