The first-ever meeting between the West Virginia and Houston women’s soccer programs featured three first-half goals in the south Texas heat.

Neither team scored after halftime, and the home-standing Cougars earned their first-ever Big 12 Conference victory by a final score of 2-1.

West Virginia (3-7-3, 1-3-1 Big 12) suffers its third loss in the last five matches. The Mountaineers are now 0-7 this season when surrendering two or more goals.

Houston (7-5-1, 1-4 Big 12) got on the board first, but the goal followed a fantastic save from Kazya Massey and AJ Rodriguez, who tag-teamed efforts to keep the ball out of the net in the 25th minute.

However, the ensuing corner kick resulted in a deflected goal by the Cougars Alexis Fowlkes.

It did not take long for West Virginia to respond. A sharp pass ahead found the foot of Taylor White, who used her speed to get a step on her defender and tallied the game-tying goal in the 27th minute. It was the sixth goal of the season for White, who now has three times as many goals as any other Mountaineer.

The Cougars, who entered the game searching for the Houston Athletics department’s first Big 12 victory in any sport, regained the lead six minutes later. Sofia Weber recorded the go-ahead score, also off a corner kick, to give Houston a 2-1 advantage.

West Virginia took 11 total shots in the game, four of which were on goal. The Mountaineers also took two more corner kicks than Houston. The difference was Cougars keeper Olivia Dietrich made three saves on the day, while Kayza Massey made just one stop against the three shots on goal she faced.

Nikki Izzo-Brown’s crew has just five matches remaining in the regular season. The Mountaineers need to be in the top 10 of the Big 12 standings to qualify for the Big 12 Championship tournament. WVU entered the day tied for eighth in the conference standings.

Izzo-Brown’s team has won at least 10 games for 23 straight seasons. The 1999 campaign was the last time the Mountaineers failed to reach double-digit wins.

Individually, Izzo-Brown continues to sit on 399 career victories. Her coaching record is 399-142-72.

She will go for career win No. 400 when West Virginia hosts Oklahoma at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5.