WVU first baseman Grant Hussey returns to the dugout after flying out against Oklahoma in the Big 12 Tournament. (Photo: Ryan Decker)

West Virginia’s baseball program earned its first series victory of the season on Saturday, but fell short of completing the series sweep Sunday afternoon.

The Mountaineers (4-3) had their four-game winning streak snapped by Arizona (4-3) in lopsided fashion, 15-5 the final score from Hi Corbett Field in Tucson.

Sophomore JJ Wetherholt got the game started with an opposite-field home run in the top of the first. It was one of two home runs the Mountaineers would hit on the day.

Arizona’s Mac Bingham matched that total by himself. Bingham blasted a two-run homer off the scoreboard in the bottom of the first inning, and then delivered a three-run round tripper in the fifth. Bingham went 4 for 5 at the plate with seven RBI and three runs scored, single-handedly outproducing the Mountaineer lineup.

With Bingham leading the way, Wildcat hitters tallied three runs in the first, two runs in the second, and single runs in the third and fourth innings to take a 7-2 lead heading into the fifth.

Mountain State native Grant Hussey delivered a longball in the top of the frame to pull WVU to within four, and third baseman Sam White singled home a run to bring the Mountaineers within a score of 7-4. White went 3 for 4 on the day with a double, a run, and an RBI.

Arizona’s bats put the game out of reach in the bottom of the inning. The Wildcats tallied six runs on eight hits and an error, sending 12 batters to the plate to face three different West Virginia pitchers. Once the dust settled after the big inning, Arizona had amassed a 13-4 lead.

Each of the first five pitchers of the day for West Virginia were charged with at least one run, and four of the five had multiple runs tallied against their ledger. Starter Grant Siegel completed just three innings, and was charged with six runs on nine hits, and struck out just one hitter. Skipper Randy Mazey used six pitchers, in total, to get through the contest.

The Mountaineers now make the 118-mile journey north from Tucson to Scottsdale, where they will face Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks in an exhibition game on Monday. First pitch between WVU and the D-backs is set for 8:40 p.m. ET.

West Virginia will then return to collegiate competition on Friday, March 3, when they travel to Williamsburg, Virginia, to take on William & Mary as part of a three-city tour through the state.