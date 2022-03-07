MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University gymnastics team’s floor exercise lineup continues to rank inside the top 25 of the Road to Nationals rankings, as announced on Monday.

WVU (13-3, 0-2 Big 12) dropped to No. 16 in this week’s national rankings, with a National Qualifying Score (NQS) of 49.345. NQS is obtained by taking a team’s six best regular-season meet scores – three of which must be away – and dropping the top score before averaging the remaining five.

In the Mountaineers’ final home meet of the 2022 campaign, they put together another big performance on floor exercise to secure a victory on Senior Day. All five scoring gymnasts tallied a 9.85 or better to earn a 49.325 total on the event, helping West Virginia record its 11th straight win.

Individually, senior Kendra Combs sits in a tie for No. 37 nationally with a 9.900 season NQS, while junior Abbie Pierson is just behind her in a tie for No. 44 (9.895 NQS).

Regionally, the Mountaineers rank No. 6 in the Southeast with a 196.085 NQS. The team sits at No. 2 on floor and No. 6 on balance beam (48.965 NQS) and vault (48.995 NQS). WVU also checks in at No. 7 on the uneven bars (48.930 NQS).

Combs sits at No. 4 in the individual regional rankings on floor. She is followed by Pierson at No. 6, while junior Kianna Yancey, sophomore Kiana Lewis and freshman Anna Leigh are tied for No. 14 in the region with matching 9.855 National Qualifying Scores.

Nationally, the top five saw a bit of a shakeup this week, as Michigan moves out of the top spot for the first time this season. Big 12 Conference foe Oklahoma ranks No. 1 for the first time this year, posting a 198.080 NQS. Florida (197.970 NQS) ranks No. 2, while Michigan (197.950 NQS) dropped to No. 3 and Utah (197.750 NQS) sits at No. 4. Rounding out the top five are Alabama and Auburn, who are tied for fifth this week with National Qualifying Scores of 197.650.

West Virginia now prepares to conclude its regular season at No. 3 Michigan with No. 5 Auburn, as it travels to Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Saturday, March 12. Action inside the Crisler Center is slated for 4 p.m. ET.