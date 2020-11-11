WVU golf adds two recruits for 2021-22

West Virginia University golf coach Sean Covich has announced the signings of Todd Duncan and Max Green to national letters-of-intent for the 2021-22 academic year.

A native of Daniels, West Virginia, who currently attends Shady Spring High School, Duncan is a two-time West Virginia Golf Association Boys Player of the Year (2019 & 2020). He is a two-time West Virginia Junior Amateur champion (2019 & 2020), the first West Virginia player to win back-to-back honors since 1988. Duncan represented Team Virginias in the 2020 Carolinas-Virginias matches, represented West Virginia in the Mid-Atlantic Cup and was invited to participate in the 2020 National High School Invitational at Pinehurst Resort.

Duncan has won numerous golf events during his career: the 2020 West Virginia Junior Matchplay Championship at Parkersburg Country Club going 4-0, dominating his matches 7&6, 3&2, 7&6, and 4&3 … the 2020 Mountaineer State Golf Classic at Glade Springs Resort Cobb Course with rounds of 70-66-73 … the 2020 WVGA Junior Amateur at Glade Springs Resort Cobb Course with rounds of 68-69 … the 2020 West Virginia High School AA State Championship at Oglebay Resort Jones Course with rounds of 77-78 … the 2019 WVGA Junior Amateur at The Raven at Snowshoe Mountain with rounds of 73-76 … the 2019 West Virginia High School AA State Championship at Oglebay Resort Jones Course with rounds of 72-75. He finished in sixth place AJGA Junior at Penn State with rounds of 71-68-73, placed in the Top 20 (16th) 2020 West Virginia Open Championship at Glade Springs Resort Cobb Course with rounds of 73-76-71 and finished in the Top 20 (19th) 2020 West Virginia Amateur Championship at The Greenbrier Resort with rounds of 71-72-74-72.

“Todd has dominated junior golf in our state for the past two years,” Covich said. “I am thrilled that he has decided to play for WVU. It means so much to have the best player in our state stay home and represent the Mountaineers. Todd is very athletic, and I believe once he gets around our guys, his game will only get better. He has all the tools to be a very successful Division I golfer in the highly competitive Big 12 Conference.”

Green, a native of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, currently attends Hilton Head Christian Academy. He currently ranks as the No. 2 junior golfer in South Carolina by the South Carolina Junior Golf Association, is the No. 3 junior golfer in North and South Carolina by the Carolinas Golf Association and ranks No. 135 in the country for the Class of 2021 by Junior Golf Scoreboard.

He is a two-time South Carolina Independent School Association (SCISA) All-State selection (2018 & 2019), represented Team Carolina in the Carolina vs. Georgia Junior Championship and was selected as a member of the American Junior Golf Association Leadership Links – Carolina Cup Team. Green has played on the Hilton Head Christian Academy varsity golf team for the past seven years, serving as team captain in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

On the links, Green has placed at numerous events: won the Low Country Invitational at Chechessee Creek Club with a round of 70 … runner-up at the Creed Boys Junior Invitational at Camden Country Club with rounds of 67-73 … runner-up at the Grant Bennett Junior Invitational at Florence Country Club with rounds of 65-70-72 … third place at the Harvey Brock Orange Jacket Invitational at The Club at Brookstone with rounds of 69-75 … third place at the Carolinas Boys Junior Championship at Florence Country Club with rounds of 67-69-68 … third place at the Carolinian Amateur at Keith Hills Golf Club with rounds of 72-72-70 … third place at the Sea Pines Junior Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links with rounds of 72-74 … third place at the SCISA State Championship at Hackler Golf Club with rounds of 68-71.

“We are very excited to be adding Max to our family next season,” Covich said. “Max has accomplished a lot during his junior golf career in one of the hotbeds of junior golf, South Carolina. During the recruiting process, he impressed me with his ability to score in adverse weather conditions, which is what we play in most of the time in college golf. Not only is Max a great golfer, he is also an exceptional student and leader in the community. I look forward to him wearing the Flying WV.”