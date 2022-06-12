Mountaineers add second football commit within four hours on Sunday

West Virginia stayed hot on the recruiting trail Sunday afternoon, picking up its second commitment of the day to bolster the future of its line.

Just hours after Pennsylvania offensive lineman Cooper Young announced his commitment to the Mountaineers, defensive lineman Eamon Smalls did the same.

“[A]after an amazing visit I would like to announce that I will be spending my next four years of college at West Virginia University,” Smalls said in part of a tweet, announcing his decision.

Smalls is a three-star-rated defensive tackle, according to Rivals.

He hails from Beaufort, South Carolina. He also picked West Virginia over offers from Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, and South Carolina.

Rivals also rates Smalls as the No. 15 player in his home state.

Smalls is the third player from South Carolina to commit to WVU as part of the 2023 recruiting cycle. He joins Spartanburg natives Raheim Jeter and Cameron Jackson, who committed to the Mountaineers within 15 minutes of one another.

Overall, Smalls is the ninth commitment as part of the 2023 recruiting class for WVU. Rivals currently rates West Virginia as having the No. 19 recruiting class in the country for the 2023 cycle.

He was in Morgantown this weekend visiting WVU when he made his decision.