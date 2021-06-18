Vet Voices

WVU football adds Tony Thompson as special teams analyst

The WVU football family just got one man bigger.

The Mountaineers announced on Friday that Tony Thompson joined the staff as a special teams analyst. Thompson comes to Morgantown by way of Stony Brook, where he was the special teams coordinator from 2013-2020. Before that, Thompson spent six years coaching various positions on the defensive side of the ball.

This will be Thompson’s first stint at a Power Five program. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Stony Brook in 1997 (where he played linebacker) before joining the program as a full-time staff member.

Thompson then moved on and did stints at Pennsylvania, Franklin & Marshall and Hofstra before returning to Stony Brook in 2007, where he would stay until his new move to West Virginia.

