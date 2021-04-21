WVU football announces addition at defensive back

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Charles Woods, a 6-1, 175-pound, redshirt junior defensive back from Dallas, Texas, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from Illinois State. Woods will have two years of eligibility remaining to play during a three-year period.
Charles Woods, r-Jr., DB, 6-1, 175, Dallas, Texas/Kimball/Illinois State
2020 (Jr.): – Illinois State
- Redshirted
2019 (So.): – Illinois State
- Earned HERO Sports FCS Sophomore All-America honorable mention honors
- Started all 15 games at cornerback for the Redbirds
- Second in the Missouri Valley Football Conference with 17 passes defended
- Tallied 48 tackles on the season, with four interceptions and 4 ½ tackles for loss
- Registered 13 pass breakups and had four interceptions, tying for second on the team
- Served as ISU’s primary punt returner, finishing with 10 returns for 43 yards and a long of 23 yards
- Recorded a career-best eight tackles in a win at Western Illinois
- Had five tackles and a TFL in a win at No. 4 South Dakota State
- Returned an interception 61 yards to set up a score in the win over Northern Arizona
- Recorded interceptions in the first and second round FCS playoff victories over Southeast Missouri and Central Arkansas
2018 (Fr.): – Illinois State
- Saw action in all 11 games, with three starts at cornerback to end the season
- Recorded 16 tackles on the season, including 11 solo stops
- Credited with 1 1/2 tackles for loss and three pass breakups
- Season-high six tackles at Indiana State (Nov. 10)
- Also returned three kickoffs for a 22-yard average, with a long of 25 yards.
High School:
- Played four years for the Knights and head coach Henry Cofer
- Recorded 16 total touchdowns as a senior
- Tallied 35 catches for 578 yards and carried the ball 27 times for 148 yards
- Also completed 13-of-18 pass attempts for 103 yards
- Dangerous kick returner with over 1,000 yards in returns
- Named a first team all-district selection, after helping team to a first-round playoff win
- Earned second-team all-district honors as a junior
- Also a standout on the track and in basketball during prep career
Personal:
- Son of Irisha Sanders
- Member of the National Honor Society