MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Mike Lockhart, a 6-foot-4, 302-pound, redshirt junior defensive lineman from Birmingham, Alabama, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from Georgia Tech. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Mike Lockhart, r-Jr., DL, 6-4, 302, Birmingham, Alabama/Huffman/Georgia Tech

2021 (r-So.) – Georgia Tech

  • Played for coach Geoff Collins at Georgia Tech
  • Saw action in 12 games, finishing with nine tackles, a half sack and 1 ½ tackles for loss
  • Season-high four tackles against Duke
  • Solo tackles against Clemson and Miami

2020 (r-Fr.) – Georgia Tech

  • Appeared in nine games and made five starts at defensive tackle
  • Started five of the final six games of the season (Clemson, at Boston College,  Notre Dame, NC State, Pitt)
  • Recorded three tackles, including one for loss, in season-opening win at Florida State
  • Had multiple tackles in each of his first five games of the season, led by a season-high five, including a half-tackle for loss, at Boston College

2019 (Fr.) – Georgia Tech

  • Redshirted after appearing in four games on the defensive line
  • Saw his first collegiate action against Pitt
  • Recorded his first-career solo tackle against Virginia Tech
  • Registered a quarterback hurry against NC State

High School

  • Coached by Alex Wilson at Huffman High
  • Rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals and No. 17 player in the state of Alabama by Rivals
  • A basketball standout for much of his high-school career, did not begin playing football until senior season
  • Recorded 37 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and four sacks during his lone season of football, en route to all-city recognition
  • Was a four-year letterwinner as a power forward in basketball
  • Honor roll student