WVU football announces linebacker addition

Gold and Blue Nation
(Photo by Ben Queen/USA Today Sports)

West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Lance Dixon, a 6-foot-2, 221-pound, redshirt freshman linebacker from West Bloomfield, Michigan, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from Penn State. Dixon will have four years of eligibility remaining to play during a four-year period.

Lance Dixon, r-Fr., LB, 6-2, 221, West Bloomfield, Mich./West Bloomfield/Penn State

2020 (r-Fr.) – Penn State

  • Made nine appearances, including one start
  • Finished with 10 tackles, including seven solo stops, 2.5 tackles for loss and forced a fumble for the season
  • Finished with one solo tackle against Rutgers
  • Had a tackle for loss at Michigan, his third consecutive game with a TFL
  • Registered a tackle for loss in the second quarter against Iowa
  • Assisted on two tackles, including a tackle for loss at Nebraska
  • Recorded a career-best five tackles, including four unassisted tackles, and forced a fumble against Ohio State

2019 (Fr.) – Penn State

  • Played in three games
  • Assisted on two tackles against Idaho 

High School

  • Three-time letterman for coach Ron Bellamy at West Bloomfield High
  • Selected to the All-American Bowl, becoming the first player in school history to earn the honor
  • Participated in Nike’s The Opening
  • All-USA Michigan Defensive Player of the Year as selected by USA Today as a senior
  • All-USA Michigan Football Team first team by USA Today in 2018
  • Associated Press All-State first team as a senior and honorable mention as a junior
  • Detroit Free Press All-State Division 1 first-team accolades as a junior
  • Detroit News All-North Football first team as a senior
  • 2017 and 2018 MLive Detroit Football Dream Team
  • Team captain and team MVP as a senior
  • Helped the Gators to the Region 3 District 1 Championship as a senior
  • Registered 95 tackles with 11 tackles for loss, five sacks, 11 quarterback hurries, five passes defended and one forced fumble as a senior
  • Offensively, scored nine touchdowns, including the game-winning score in the district championship game, in 2018
  • Registered 122 tackles and five sacks as a junior
  • Rated a five-star prospect by 247Sports, a four-star recruit by ESPN and Rivals
  • Rated as the No. 13 overall, No. 1 outside linebacker and the No. 2 prospect in Michigan by 247Sports
  • Ranked as the No. 26 safety, No. 27 player in the region and No. 8 prospect in Michigan by ESPN
  • Ranked No. 22 outside linebacker and No. 11 prospect in Michigan by Rivals
  • Lettered in track & field twice
  • Team MVP in track & field

Personal

  • Son of Labaron and Rosalyn Dixon
  • One of two children
  • Father played football at Eastern Michigan and Central State
  • Majoring in communications

