MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that TJ Crandall, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound, sophomore cornerback from Sammamish, Washington, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from Colorado State. He will have four years to use three years of remaining eligibility.

TJ Crandall, CB, So., 6-1, 185, Sammamish, Wash./Skyline/Colorado State

2023 (Fr.)

Played for coach Jay Norvell at Colorado State

Appeared in 10 games as a true freshman and started five

Registered 19 tackles, including 13 unassisted stops and a tackle for loss

Finished with three passes defended and had an interception

Had a season-high four solo tackles, including a tackle for loss and a pass breakup against Middle Tennessee State

Produced four tackles, including two solo stops against Air Force

Recorded three tackles, including two solo stops and an interception against Utah State

Had three tackles against Wyoming

High School

Played for coach Cameron Elisara at Skyline High

Earned all-league honors as a senior at four positions

Returned two interceptions for touchdowns in one game, had four in a season

Had 1,900 receiving yards in his career with 25 touchdowns

Recorded a long catch of 92 yards as a junior

Finished with six interceptions in his career

Named a captain as a senior

Three-sport letterman including basketball and track

Ranked a 3-star composite recruit by 247Sports

Personal