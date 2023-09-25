Everything you need to know about WVU's first Big 12 road matchup of the season

For the first time in 28 days, West Virginia football (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) will hit the road when it faces TCU (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) for a Big 12 matchup in Texas.

With a win, the Mountaineers would sit comfortably with a 4-1 record at the team’s bye week.

Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:

WVU football at TCU game information

Date: Sept. 30, 2023

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas

TV: ESPN2

Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

WVU record: 3-1, 1-0 Big 12

TCU record: 3-1, 1-0 Big 12

Series history: WVU leads the series with a 7-5 record dating back to 1984.

Last meeting: TCU defeated the Mountaineers 41-31 in Morgantown last season.

WVU football at TCU matchup preview

Prior to last year’s loss at home, WVU had beaten TCU in four straight matchups from 2018-2021.

The Mountaineers are set to face an explosive TCU offense after allowing just one touchdown in a nine-quarter stretch. The Horned Frogs are third in the Big 12 in both yards per game (501) and points per game (38.3) through four games.

Sophomore TCU quarterback Chandler Morris is second in the Big 12 in passing yards (1,117) and passing touchdowns (nine). After throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions in their season opening loss to Colorado, Morris has tossed seven touchdowns and just one interception in the three games that followed.

Junior running back Emani Bailey leads the conference in rushing yards (483), and he is averaging six yards per carry.

On the flip side, the TCU defense sits near the bottom of the Big 12 standings. The Horned Frogs are allowing the second-most yards per game (377.5) in the conference, but the distribution of those yards is lopsided. Despite suffering a conference-low 292.5 passing yards per game, opposing running backs are rushing for just 85 yards per game. That number is the second-best in the conference.

For the second week in a row, WVU’s quarterback room will be under a heavy spotlight as junior Garrett Greene (ankle) continues to rehab from the injury he suffered in the Backyard Brawl.

Mountaineer GameDay

WVU fans can begin every game day with Mountaineer GameDay. The pregame show returns to its regular time slot on Saturday from 10 a.m.-noon.

The award-winning WVU football pregame show will get fans up to speed on the latest news right up until an hour before kickoff as co-hosts Nick Farrell and Amanda Mazey bring you the latest news with GBN’s Anjelica Trinone and Ryan Decker.