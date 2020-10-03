WVU Football

Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
VIDEO: Gov. Justice provides a prayer for President Trump and The First Lady
Video
Top Stories
“We can show that it works”; Health department praises quarantine protocols
Video
No demolition of homeless camps yet
Video
5 remaining unanswered questions after President Trump’s positive coronavirus test
Video
City of Wheeling Rolling Out New ParkMobile App
Video
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
High School Football Previews
Local Sports
Masters Report
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Patriots QB Cam Newton tests positive for coronavirus, Sunday’s game will be rescheduled
Top Stories
Big Red Falls In Overtime
Video
John Marshall crushes Buckhannon-Upshur
Video
Barnesville holds onto milk bucket
Video
Weir Downs Martins Ferry in Double Overtime
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Buy Local
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Destination: West Virginia
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Senior Sports Shout Out
Take A Tour With Taylor
Summers In The Backyard
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Contest Winners
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
The Daily Pledge
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
WVU Football
Marshall County Navy man shares bond with WVU football through state flag
Game of the Week
59SportsZone Week 5 Game of the Week: Liberty v. Independence
Video
59SportsZone Week Four Game of the Week: Bluefield v. Princeton
Video
59SportsZone Game of the Week: Independence vs. Shady Spring
Video
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
VIDEO: Gov. Justice provides a prayer for President Trump and The First Lady
Video
“We can show that it works”; Health department praises quarantine protocols
Video
5 remaining unanswered questions after President Trump’s positive coronavirus test
Video
Amazon takes down ‘stand back and stand by’ merchandise
Video
Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms 283 new virus cases; 1 COVID-19 related death
Video
Trending Stories
LIVE: Police looking for suspect in I-270 parade shooting
Video
Chris Christie, former NJ governor, tests positive for COVID-19
What is remdesivir? What we know about Trump’s latest treatment
Johnson becomes third Republican Senator this week to confirm coronavirus infection
Florida man who requested ballot for dead wife: ‘I feel like I haven’t done anything wrong’
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News