“Is it too late to tell everyone I got COVID two days ago?” Viral video shows man at WVU football game asking this question.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WTRF) — Reports say a man who says his name is Justin took a video of himself at the WVU – Virginia Tech game this weekend. That in itself is not remarkable, but Justin states he tested positive for COVID two days prior to the game.

The stadium was packed with fans, and Justin asks, “Is it too late” to tell everyone I got COVID two days ago?”

Reports say university officials say Justin is not a WVU student.

Justin was criticized for his actions. He deleted the video, but it lives on on the internet as you can see.