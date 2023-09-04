MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Neal Brown’s hopeful plea about entering the Penn State game without any injured starters did not ring true in the season opener, but the team is largely healthy as it enters Week 2 of the season.

Last weekend, the receiving production on offense was relatively limited to wide receiver Devin Carter (6 receptions, 90 yards) and tight end Kole Taylor (2 receptions, 31 yards), who accounted for 75.6% of the passing attack.

The pass-catching output may have been dictated by a limited depth chart after Brown announced on Monday that transfer receivers Ja’Shaun Poke (Kent State) and EJ Horton (Marshall) were not available on Saturday at Penn State due to injury.

Freshman running back Jahiem White also did not play on Saturday after missing practice last week with an injury.

Poke dressed for the Penn State game, and he is expected to return on Saturday against Duquesne. Horton’s status is doubtful for Week 2, while White is questionable.

Left tackle Wyatt Milum missed some time in the Penn State game after suffering a mid-game ankle injury, but he returned to action and is expected to play this week.

On defense, cornerback Marcis Floyd missed the Penn State game after sitting out the final portion of fall camp with an injury. Defensive lineman Asani Redwood is on-schedule in his rehab and he should be back for conference play. Floyd’s timetable for return is unknown.

Injury List