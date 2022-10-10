MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — During his weekly press conference Monday, WVU football coach Neal Brown indicated that injured cornerback Charles Woods could be close to returning to action.

West Virginia’s preseason all-conference honoree is “at least a week out,” according to the head coach. Woods hasn’t played since exiting the season opener against Pitt with a leg injury.

After the Baylor game, WVU will play two more games in October. The Mountaineers will travel to Texas Tech Oct. 22, before returning home to play TCU Oct. 29.

Elsewhere on the roster, running back CJ Donaldson will miss the Baylor game after sustaining a concussion against Texas. Brown said the coaching staff is optimistic that the true freshman will return to the lineup soon, and return to making a big impact on the offense.

“Not that we wanted to create this break for him by any means, but I do think he’ll come back even stronger, because his body will feel better overall due to the time off,” Brown said.

Additionally, he noted that he’d provided an update on tight end Mike O’Laughlin, who also exited the Texas game with an injury, later this week.

All other Mountaineers will be available against Baylor, according to Brown.

The Mountaineers host the Bears Thursday at 7 p.m. on FS1.