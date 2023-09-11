MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Despite WVU head coach Neal Brown detailing very few injuries last Monday before Duquesne, a handful of late scratches had a minor impact in Saturday’s game.

Here is an update on those players, as well as those who had missed extended time:

DE Asani Redwood – Out

The coaches are hopeful to see Redwood take a leap in Year 2 with the Mountaineers, but he is still in the final stages of his injury-recovery process. This offseason, he was slotted behind junior Sean Martin (9 tackles, 4 QB hits), and ahead of redshirt freshman Tomiwa Durojaiye (team-high 2.5 sacks), both of whom have impressed through two games.

CB Montre Miller – Out

Miller – a Kent State transfer – missed the Duquesne game after appearing in the Penn State game. Brown indicated he will miss the Backyard Brawl.

P Oliver Straw – Questionable

Straw suffered an ankle injury on Saturday after a collision with a Duquesne player on a punt, resulting in a running into the kicker penalty on the Dukes. He missed the rest of the game.

He announced on Instagram after the game that he had a sprained ankle, and Brown said on Monday that the team is “waiting to see” how Straw handles the week.

S Marcis Floyd – Questionable

Floyd has been limited for most of the fall dating back to training camp, but Brown is “hopeful” that he will make his season debut against Pitt. So far, Georgia Southern transfer Anthony Wilson has manned the cat safety position to start the season.

WR Devin Carter – Will play on Saturday

Carter – a transfer from NC State – was WVU’s leading receiver in Week 1, and he was a late scratch pregame on Saturday after suffering a foot injury earlier in the week at practice. He completed a full practice on Monday, and he will return this week.

Expect redshirt freshman Hudson Clement – who shined at Z wide receiver against Duquesne in place of Carter – to make the move over to X receiver.

WR Traylon Ray – Probable

Ray was shut down early last week after re-aggravating an injury from fall camp. He practiced in a limited capacity on Monday, and the coaching staff is hopeful he will play against Pitt.

RB Justin Johnson Jr. – Will play on Saturday

Johnson missed the Duquesne game, but he will be good to go Saturday.