MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Blaine Stewart got to send out a “Let’s Go” tweet Saturday evening for the first time since joining West Virginia’s football staff. It’s the same sort of tweet that the WVU coaching staff has become known for when they land a commitment from a recruit.

Just over 12 hours later, Mountaineer Nation found out who that commitment came from.

Jefferson High School (W.Va.) wide receiver Keyshawn Robinson announced that he has verbally committed to West Virginia Sunday morning. Robinson is a wide receiver in the 2024 recruiting class. He chose the Mountaineers over other offers from Old Dominion and Temple, as well as interest from Rutgers.

Robinson plays on both sides of the football for the Triple-A Cougars in the Eastern Panhandle of the Mountain State. 247Sports lists him as a wide receiver, though Rivals lists him as an athlete given that he plays both wideout and corner in high school. Robinson will play out his senior year at Jefferson High this fall.

As a junior, Robinson earned second team all-state recognition at defensive back.

Robinson is listed as standing 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighing 175 pounds. He had 24 receptions for 404 yards and four touchdowns as a junior. As a sophomore in 2021, Robinson made 31 catches for 560 yards and six touchdowns.

The Shenandoah Junction, West Virginia, native also competes in track & field. As a sophomore at the 2022 state track meet, Robinson finished second in the state in the 100-meter dash (10.81 seconds), second place in the 200-meter dash (21.62 seconds), and was part of Jefferson’s first-place 4×100 meter relay team.

Robinson is the second player to commit to WVU as part of the 2024 recruiting cycle. Richard James Jr. was the first when he announced his commitment last year.

Stewart and fellow first-year coach Bilal Marshall were in charge of recruiting Robinson.