MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — During his weekly press conference Monday, WVU football coach Neal Brown revealed the team’s weekly award winners following the victory over Towson.

The team’s top offensive player was running back Tony Mathis, who rushed for more than 100 yards and two scores. Brown said Mathis played his “best game of the season” against the Tigers.

WVU’s offensive lineman of the week is center Zach Frazier, who graded out as the squad’s top lineman.

Defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson is the team’s defensive player of the week after logging a pair of tackles for loss, one of them a sack. Meanwhile, redshirt sophomore Hershey McLaurin is West Virginia’s special teams player of the week.

Tight end Brian Polendey earned the “blue collar” award this week, which is given to players who make a big impact that may be hard to quantify on the stat sheet.

“He’s done a great job blocking in the run game for us,” Brown said of the transfer tight end.

Additionally, redshirt freshman CJ Cole won the team’s “juice award,” which is given to the player who brings the most energy on the sidelines. Cole started on West Virginia’s punt return unit against the Tigers.

The program also recognized the following student-athletes with scout team awards: